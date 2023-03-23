Tea industry cultivated to boost local farmers' income in SW China

Xinhua) 09:33, March 23, 2023

A farmer picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Yongrong Township, Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, March 22, 2023. In recent years, Yongchuan has been focusing on cultivating tea industry as its characteristic industry with steady breakthrough in establishing tea production bases and promoting the integration of tea industry and tourism to secure the employment of rural residents and increase local farmers' income. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Performers display tea art at a tea industrial park in Yongrong Township, Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, March 22, 2023. In recent years, Yongchuan has been focusing on cultivating tea industry as its characteristic industry with steady breakthrough in establishing tea production bases and promoting the integration of tea industry and tourism to secure the employment of rural residents and increase local farmers' income. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

This aerial photo taken on March 22, 2023 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Yongrong Township, Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing. In recent years, Yongchuan has been focusing on cultivating tea industry as its characteristic industry with steady breakthrough in establishing tea production bases and promoting the integration of tea industry and tourism to secure the employment of rural residents and increase local farmers' income. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Performers display tea art at a tea garden in Yongrong Township, Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, March 22, 2023. In recent years, Yongchuan has been focusing on cultivating tea industry as its characteristic industry with steady breakthrough in establishing tea production bases and promoting the integration of tea industry and tourism to secure the employment of rural residents and increase local farmers' income. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A tourist visits a tea garden in Yongrong Township, Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, March 22, 2023. In recent years, Yongchuan has been focusing on cultivating tea industry as its characteristic industry with steady breakthrough in establishing tea production bases and promoting the integration of tea industry and tourism to secure the employment of rural residents and increase local farmers' income. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A child poses for photos at a tea garden in Yongrong Township, Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, March 22, 2023. In recent years, Yongchuan has been focusing on cultivating tea industry as its characteristic industry with steady breakthrough in establishing tea production bases and promoting the integration of tea industry and tourism to secure the employment of rural residents and increase local farmers' income. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

