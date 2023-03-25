We Are China

In pics: solar panels of Francisco Pizarro photovoltaic power plant in Spain

Xinhua) 14:41, March 25, 2023

A herd of sheep take a rest under solar panels of the Francisco Pizarro photovoltaic power plant in Caceres, Spain, on March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

This photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows the Francisco Pizarro photovoltaic power plant in Caceres, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

This photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows the Francisco Pizarro photovoltaic power plant in Caceres, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

This photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows solar panels of the Francisco Pizarro photovoltaic power plant in Caceres, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)