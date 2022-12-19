Ice Festival held in Madrid, Spain

Xinhua) 15:21, December 19, 2022

Visitors enjoy the ice sculptures on display at the Ice Festival in Torrejon de Ardoz, Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 15, 2022 shows the ice sculptures at the Ice Festival in Torrejon de Ardoz, Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy the ice sculptures on display at the Ice Festival in Torrejon de Ardoz, Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)