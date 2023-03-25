China-financed rehabilitation project under construction in Dakar, Senegal

Xinhua) 10:27, March 25, 2023

This photo taken on March 22, 2023 shows a China-financed rehabilitation project at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium in Dakar, Senegal. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Rehabilitation work of four stadiums in Senegal, financed by China, are currently underway.

The four stadiums are Leopold Sedar Senghor in Dakar, Aline Sitoe Diatta in Ziguinchor, Lamine Gueye in Kaolack and Ely Manel Fall in Diourbel.

Built by China in the 1980s, the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium, which was originally called the Friendship Stadium, now has very dilapidated facilities, after some 40 years of use. With this rehabilitation project, the largest sports infrastructure in Senegal will be very modern.

This photo taken on March 22, 2023 shows the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium under rehabilitation in Dakar, Senegal. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A construction worker is engaged in a China-financed rehabilitation project at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium in Dakar, Senegal, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Zizheng)

Construction workers are engaged in a China-financed rehabilitation project at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium in Dakar, Senegal, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Zizheng)

Construction workers are engaged in a China-financed rehabilitation project at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium in Dakar, Senegal, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Construction workers are engaged in a China-financed rehabilitation project at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium in Dakar, Senegal, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

This photo taken on March 22, 2023 shows a China-financed rehabilitation project at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium in Dakar, Senegal. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)