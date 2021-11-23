In pics: China-aided wrestling arena in Dakar, Senegal
Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows the interior view of the National Wrestling Arena in Dakar, Senegal. The arena, the first modern one in Africa, is the largest aid project China has carried out in Senegal. (Xinhua/Li Yan)
Contestants take part in a wrestling match at the National Wrestling Arena in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 21, 2021. The arena, the first modern one in Africa, is the largest aid project China has carried out in Senegal. (Xinhua/Li Yan)
Contestants take part in a wrestling match at the National Wrestling Arena in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 21, 2021. The arena, the first modern one in Africa, is the largest aid project China has carried out in Senegal. (Xinhua/Li Yan)
People arrive at the National Wrestling Arena in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 21, 2021. The arena, the first modern one in Africa, is the largest aid project China has carried out in Senegal. (Xinhua/Li Yan)
Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows the exterior view of the National Wrestling Arena in Dakar, Senegal. The arena, the first modern one in Africa, is the largest aid project China has carried out in Senegal. (Xinhua/Li Yan)
Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows the exterior view of the National Wrestling Arena in Dakar, Senegal. The arena, the first modern one in Africa, is the largest aid project China has carried out in Senegal. (Xinhua/Li Yan)
