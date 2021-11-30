Senegal eyes closer all-round cooperation with China

November 30, 2021

Senegalese President Macky Sall (2nd R) meets with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2nd L) in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yan)

DAKAR, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Senegal hopes to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields to bring more benefits to the two peoples, Senegalese President Macky Sall said.

Sall made the remarks during a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Sunday.

In their meeting, Sall asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping.

Senegal and China have achieved fruitful results in jointly building the Belt and Road, Sall said, noting that the practical cooperation between the two countries has promoted the development of Senegal's inland region, profoundly changed the country's landscape, and effectively enhanced Senegal's economic competitiveness.

Wang conveyed Xi's cordial greetings to Sall, saying that the two countries' heads of state have established solid mutual trust and provided strategic guidance for the development of China-Senegal relations.

China is willing to continue promoting China-Senegal practical cooperation in various fields, Wang added.

Noting that the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is the banner of win-win cooperation among developing countries and a model of South-South cooperation, Wang thanked Senegal for its important role in the building and development of the forum during its tenure as co-chair of the FOCAC.

China always maintains that Africa should become a big stage for international cooperation, rather than a game arena for superpowers, the Chinese diplomat said, adding that China will always be the sincerest and most reliable partner for Africa's development and revitalization.

He said China will firmly honor the commitment that its vote in the United Nations is always for developing countries, and will stand firmly with its African partners to jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

For his part, Sall said Senegal highly appreciates China's selfless help to Africa, noting that China stands for fair and inclusive global governance, which fully serves the common interests of developing countries including Africa.

The unjust international order should be changed and the future of Africa should be kept in its hands, the president added.

Over the past 20 years, the FOCAC has carried out fruitful cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, Sall said, noting that China's series of measures for practical cooperation with Africa fully meet the needs of Africa's development and are generally welcomed by African countries.

Sall said he looks forward to President Xi's personal attendance and address at the opening ceremony, which is crucial to ensuring the success of the meeting.

On the same day, Wang held talks with Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall.

