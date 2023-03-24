Chinese-funded rural well-drilling project changes Senegalese's lives

Xinhua) 08:50, March 24, 2023

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a general view of a well project in Tenefoul Toucouleur Village, Diourbel, Senegal. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Mamadou Dieng, 40, an employee of the Chinese construction company CGCOC Group Senegal Branch, has been responsible for maintaining a Chinese-aided well in Tenefoul Toucouleur Village. Checking the machine's functions and filling the engine with diesel, Dieng's work may seem simple and tedious, but means a lot to the locals.

Tenefoul Toucouleur Village was once a place afflicted with a severe lack of water. According to Dieng, residents there used to walk 1.5 kilometers every day and wait in long queues to fetch water from a 25-meter-deep well in a neighboring village. The well, part of the Chinese-funded rural well-drilling project in Senegal, has brought significant changes to local people's lives.

In Senegal, the rural well-drilling project officially began on March 5, 2017. The project covers 12 of the 14 regions of Senegal.

