Heritage building renovated in Shanghai

Xinhua) 13:50, March 24, 2023

This photo taken on March 16, 2023 shows a view of the site of Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education, a heritage building which is now home to the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai, in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

The Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education, one of the earliest technical schools in east China's Shanghai, has finished its renovation and has been transformed into the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai, with the original architecture well preserved.

The building was built in 1934 according to the will of British tycoon Henry Lester (1840-1926), one of the richest merchants in Shanghai of his time. He donated almost all of his assets to build a hospital, a medical institute and the technical school, along with other philanthropic projects.

Blending Gothic Revival and Art Deco architecture, the Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education building resembles a ship when seen from a distance or a jet from a bird's-eye view. It was listed as a heritage building by the Shanghai municipal government in 1994.

This aerial photo taken on March 16, 2023 shows a view of the site of Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education, a heritage building which is now home to the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai, in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This aerial photo taken on March 16, 2023 shows a view of the site of Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education, a heritage building which is now home to the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai, in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This combo photo shows a classroom of the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai on March 18, 2023 (above, taken by Fang Zhe) and an undated file photo of the same place in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on March 16, 2023 shows a view of the site of Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education, a heritage building which is now home to the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai, in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

People visit the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

People visit the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This combo photo shows an auditorium of the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai on March 16, 2023 (above, taken by Fang Zhe) and an undated file photo of the same place in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This combo photo shows the lobby of the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai on March 18, 2023 (above, taken by Fang Zhe) and an undated file photo of the same place in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This combo photo shows the site of Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education, a heritage building which is now home to the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai, on March 16, 2023 (above, taken by Fang Zhe) and an undated file photo of the same place in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This aerial photo taken on March 16, 2023 shows a view of the building of the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on March 18, 2023 shows an interior view of the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo taken on March 16, 2023 shows a view of the site of Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education, a heritage building which is now home to the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai, in east China's Shanghai.(Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)