My Shanghai, my home: the beauty of the Suzhou River
(People's Daily App) 16:55, March 23, 2023
Chinese and foreign youngsters share the reasons they love Shanghai so much. Today, we are having Li Jinxi, who told us a beautiful story about the Suzhou River in Shanghai.
(Video source: International Channel Shanghai)
