U.S. human rights report "rubbish," says Mexican president

Xinhua) 10:42, March 23, 2023

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday called the human rights report recently published by the United States Department of State "rubbish."

The agency's "2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Mexico" claims the Latin American country is rife with extrajudicial homicides, forced disappearances and arbitrary arrests, among other abuses of authority.

The report not only "is a flagrant violation of international law," but also misrepresents the truth so Washington can continue to meddle in the internal affairs of other countries, the president said during his usual daily press conference in Mexico City's National Palace.

"They use slander" to further their "outdated" policy of interfering in other countries, he said.

The State Department division tasked with compiling the report is known for promoting conservatism in Latin America and around the world, he added.

In Mexico, "there are no massacres" and "the government has ceased to be the main violator of human rights," said Lopez Obrador.

