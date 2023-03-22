Mexican president dismisses U.S. human rights report as "lie"

Xinhua) 14:10, March 22, 2023

MEXICO CITY, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday dismissed a human rights report issued by the United States Department of State as a "lie" and "pure politicking."

According to the agency's "2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Mexico," the Latin American country is rife with extrajudicial homicides, forced disappearances and arbitrary arrests, among other irregularities.

"It is not true, they are lying, it is pure politicking. With all due respect, it is their nature," Lopez Obrador said at his usual daily press conference, when questioned about the report released Monday.

The United States does not want to abandon its Monroe Doctrine and continues to cast itself as "the government of the world," the president said during a stop in southern Oaxaca state.

"They only see the speck in the other person's eye, not the log in their own. But it's nothing to get angry about, that's how they are," Lopez Obrador added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)