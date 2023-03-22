Venezuela rejects U.S. human rights report

March 22, 2023

CARACAS, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The Venezuelan government categorically rejected the so-called "2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices" by the U.S. Department of State released Monday, saying that the United States uses human rights as a political tool.

In a statement on Monday night, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said that "despite maintaining a permanent aggression against the Venezuelan people, (the U.S. government) seeks to rate the actions of other governments."

It stated that on the 20th anniversary of the U.S. war against Iraq, "human rights are simply a tool used for political convenience" by the United States.

The ministry indicated that while the United States publishes a report to "attack sovereign countries," within its own borders "it fails to mitigate the brutality of institutionalized police racism," as well as poverty.

In addition, while discrediting other nations, "the United States has not signed or ratified important (human rights) agreements," including the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court or the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"It continues to apply illegal and unilateral coercive measures against at least 30 percent of the world's population," the statement added.

