American democracy in terminal decline

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:14, March 23, 2023

In 2022, the vicious cycle of democratic pretensions, dysfunctional politics and a divided society continued in the United States, according to a report published on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Based on facts, media comments and expert opinions, the report, titled "The State of Democracy in the United States: 2022", reveals American democracy was in chaos at home and left a trail of disasters behind as the US peddled and imposed its democracy around the globe.

