Bangladesh to raise "shortcomings" of U.S. human rights report to Washington

Xinhua) 16:07, March 22, 2023

DHAKA, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The United States 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices in Bangladesh contains some "fundamental shortcomings and mistakes" and Dhaka will raise those to Washington, Bangladeshi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Tuesday.

"We will raise these shortcomings with the U.S. side so that such things do not exist in the next year's report," he was quoted as saying by Bangladesh's official news agency BSS.

The state minister said there will be bilateral meetings at various levels between Bangladesh and the United States where Dhaka will discuss the issue.

Alam said the report uses open sources like the "controversial" rights group Odhikar, whose operation has been suspended in Bangladesh.

He said the credibility of such reports gets lost if there are continuous shortcomings.

"We will look into it further whether there is any issue that we need to take into consideration at all."

The state minister said Dhaka expects that all countries will maintain distance from those organizations, which are not registered in Bangladesh.

