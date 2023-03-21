US' imposition of 'democracy' causing global chaos

March 21, 2023

In spite of all the problems facing its own democracy, the United States has created havoc by trying to impose its brand of democracy on other countries around the globe, according to a report published on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Titled "The State of Democracy in the United States: 2022", the report aims to present a real picture of US democracy over the past year based on facts, media coverage and expert opinions, the report said.

