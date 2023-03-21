Home>>
US' imposition of 'democracy' causing global chaos
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:00, March 21, 2023
In spite of all the problems facing its own democracy, the United States has created havoc by trying to impose its brand of democracy on other countries around the globe, according to a report published on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
Titled "The State of Democracy in the United States: 2022", the report aims to present a real picture of US democracy over the past year based on facts, media coverage and expert opinions, the report said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China releases report that removes facade of American democracy
- US sowed 20 years of misery
- US urged to explain lab accidents as its poor biosecurity records spark concerns
- Why it is always US military plane that runs into ‘accident’
- US drone crash incident may not escalate, but risks increase with US increasing its global reconnaissance
- China slams U.S. "drama for democracy"
- Customers line up to withdraw money at SVB
- Experts: US bank collapse result of failure to adhere to core activities
- U.S. regulators close Silicon Valley Bank
- U.S. CDC lifts COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.