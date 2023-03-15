China slams U.S. "drama for democracy"

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday said facts have repeatedly proven that the drama for democracy orchestrated by the United States is never a boon but a bane for the world.

Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query concerning reports about the upcoming second "Summit for Democracy" at the end of this month.

"This so-called 'Summit for Democracy' is against democracy in essence," Wang said.

He said the so-called "Summit for Democracy" blatantly drew an ideological line between countries and created division in the world. It was a preposterous show in violation of the spirit of democracy and exposed the U.S. hegemony in the guise of democracy, which has been criticized and opposed by many countries.

According to a Pew Research Center survey, only about one fifth of Americans say they trust their government, one of the lowest in history. Sixty-five percent say most political candidates run for office to serve their own personal interests. According to a report released by Germany-based Dalia Research and the Alliance of Democracies, less than 50 percent of Americans surveyed think their country is democratic and 43 percent of respondents globally think democracy in their countries is threatened by the U.S., said Wang.

"If the U.S. democracy fails to win the trust of its own people, how can the U.S. think it has the right to lecture other countries on democracy," the spokesperson said.

Wang noted that instead of reflecting upon and making up for its growing democracy deficit, the U.S. has redoubled its effort to tout the U.S. democracy and interfered in other countries' internal affairs and even instigated wars in the name of promoting democracy.

The U.S. has practiced a "Neo-Monroe Doctrine" in Latin America, instigated "color revolutions" in Eurasia, and orchestrated the "Arab Spring" in West Asia and North Africa, constantly bringing chaos, livelihood woes and human rights disasters to many countries, Wang said, adding that this is just one of the many textbook examples of how the U.S. democracy destabilizes the world.

