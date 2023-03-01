Stuck in conundrum: US sees rising economic polarization

(Global Times) 09:07, March 01, 2023

The US may have the largest economy in the world, but it is also the most economically polarized country in the West. It has long been stuck in a situation in which the rich get richer and the poor become poorer. The problem was further exacerbated by the onslaught of COVID-19, when economic recession led to massive job losses and deterioration in the economic situation of low-income earners. The US must face up to the grim reality of the ever-widening wealth gap at home and take earnest measures to solve the problem.

