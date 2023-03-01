Home>>
Stuck in conundrum: US sees rising economic polarization
(Global Times) 09:07, March 01, 2023
Editor's Note:
The US may have the largest economy in the world, but it is also the most economically polarized country in the West. It has long been stuck in a situation in which the rich get richer and the poor become poorer. The problem was further exacerbated by the onslaught of COVID-19, when economic recession led to massive job losses and deterioration in the economic situation of low-income earners. The US must face up to the grim reality of the ever-widening wealth gap at home and take earnest measures to solve the problem.
Stuck in conundrum: US sees rising economic polarization. Graphic: Chen He, Tang Tengfei, Xia Qing/GT
