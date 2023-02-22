Home>>
2 dead, 3 injured in explosion at U.S. welding company
(Xinhua) 13:19, February 22, 2023
WASHINGTON, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and three others injured following an explosion and fire at a welding company in Florida on Tuesday.
The welding company is located in Medley, a town in Miami-Dade County. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were hurt in the fire, officials said.
Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau, along with the arson unit, is investigating what caused the combustion.
The incident came only a day after one person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a fiery explosion at a manufacturing plant in Ohio.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- How has the US benefited from Russia-Ukraine crisis?
- Biden says American communities being torn apart by gun violence
- Gun violence an indelible stain on U.S. human rights record
- Washington uses downing of "UFOs" as diversion for Nord Stream investigation: Snowden
- Russia urges U.S. to prove innocence over Nord Stream incident
- Racism in U.S. takes toll on brain: research
- U.S. debt growing dramatically worse as lawmakers quibble over borrowing cap: media
- Ohio train disaster could happen elsewhere in U.S.: media
- U.S. agents, officials commit crimes in Mexico: media
- 5 pct of U.S. homicides committed by police: The Guardian
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.