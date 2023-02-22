2 dead, 3 injured in explosion at U.S. welding company

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and three others injured following an explosion and fire at a welding company in Florida on Tuesday.

The welding company is located in Medley, a town in Miami-Dade County. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were hurt in the fire, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau, along with the arson unit, is investigating what caused the combustion.

The incident came only a day after one person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a fiery explosion at a manufacturing plant in Ohio.

