5 pct of U.S. homicides committed by police: The Guardian

Xinhua) 10:48, February 18, 2023

LONDON, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- In the United States, an estimated one in 20 gun homicides are committed by police, as law enforcement killings have failed to decrease despite years of nationwide protests, The Guardian said in a report.

Law enforcement officers killed at least 1,192 people in 2022, the highest number recorded in a decade, the report said on Wednesday, quoting Mapping Police Violence, a prominent non-profit database of police killings.

More than 1,100 people were killed by the police in both 2020 and 2021, it added.

Since only a small number of deadly incidents each year receive wide media attention, many Americans may not realize that "a meaningful fraction of homicides in the United States are police killings," it quoted Justin Feldman, a researcher at the Center for Policing Equity, as saying.

The United States has much higher rates of both police killings and overall homicides than other wealthy countries, it noted.

