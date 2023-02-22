Languages

Archive

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Home>>

Balloon reactions reveal US paranoia

By He Wei Studio (China.org.cn) 16:26, February 22, 2023

The U.S. saw a Chinese weather balloon blown off course as a threat to its national security. The paranoia over the imagined "China threat" behind the decision to shoot it down is simply shocking.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories