Balloon reactions reveal US paranoia
By He Wei Studio (China.org.cn) 16:26, February 22, 2023
The U.S. saw a Chinese weather balloon blown off course as a threat to its national security. The paranoia over the imagined "China threat" behind the decision to shoot it down is simply shocking.
