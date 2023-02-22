Home>>
U.S. existing home sales drop for 12th consecutive month
(Xinhua) 13:24, February 22, 2023
WASHINGTON, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. sales of previously owned homes fell for the 12th consecutive month in January, as high home prices, record inflation, and high interest rates put a damper on demand.
Existing homes sales dropped 0.7 percent in January from the previous month, according to data released Tuesday by the National Association of Realtors.
Year-on-year, sales of previously owned homes fell 36.9 percent compared with the same period a year ago.
