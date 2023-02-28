Home>>
US double standards: A brief rundown
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:46, February 28, 2023
The US has taken a selective approach to international law and rules, utilizing or discarding them as it sees fit, and has sought to impose rules that serve its own interests. This timeline shows how the US has brought harm to the international community in doing so.
