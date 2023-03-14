Customers line up to withdraw money at SVB

Ecns.cn) 10:50, March 14, 2023

Customers stand in line outside Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarter to withdraw money in Santa Clara, California, U.S., March 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

Customers at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank are expected to have access to their funds Monday after the federal government took over the two institutions.

