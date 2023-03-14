Home>>
Customers line up to withdraw money at SVB
(Ecns.cn) 10:50, March 14, 2023
Customers stand in line outside Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarter to withdraw money in Santa Clara, California, U.S., March 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)
Customers at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank are expected to have access to their funds Monday after the federal government took over the two institutions.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Experts: US bank collapse result of failure to adhere to core activities
- U.S. regulators close Silicon Valley Bank
- U.S. CDC lifts COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China
- Game of lies
- WHO expert 'frustrated' over US unwillingness to share info on COVID origins tracing
- Stuck in conundrum: US sees rising economic polarization
- COVID origins tracing is on US’ ‘anti-China production line’ again
- US double standards: A brief rundown
- Commentary: Frequent train derailments unmask U.S. systematic governance failure
- U.S. railroad ordered to clean up Ohio train wreck as White House takes more heat
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.