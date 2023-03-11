U.S. CDC lifts COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China

Xinhua) 11:36, March 11, 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday lifted mandatory COVID-19 test requirements for travelers from China.

The decision takes effect for flights departing to the United States from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and designated airports at or after 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time Friday, according to an announcement on the CDC website.

This means that starting Friday afternoon, air passengers will no longer need to get tested and show a negative COVID-19 test result, or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19, prior to boarding a flight to the United States from those places, according to the CDC.

Designated airports include Incheon International Airport in Seoul of the Republic of Korea; Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada; and Vancouver International Airport in Canada, according to the CDC.

