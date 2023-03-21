Cruise boats equipped with 5G+Beidou launched at Summer Palace

Ecns.cn) 13:19, March 21, 2023

5G smart boxes are installed on cruise boats at Summer Palace in Beijing, March 20, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

More than 200 cruise boats equipped with 5G+Beidou real-time positioning system were available at the Summer Palace on Monday. Tourists can scan the QR code to make a reservation, pay the deposit, start a cruise boat, and settle the payment through self-service.

