China releases white paper on BDS, outlines development in new era

Xinhua) 11:13, November 04, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China issued a white paper on the country's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) on Friday.

Titled "China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in the New Era," the white paper said that BDS has been built into a world-class navigation system. It laid out how China plans to refine the system by improving its operation management, promoting sustainable development of BDS-based applications, and upgrading its governance in the coming years.

The white paper noted that BDS is dedicated to the world, and China will step up international cooperation for better compatibility and interoperability between BDS and other navigation satellite systems.

China is committed to "building a comprehensive spatiotemporal system that is more extensive, more integrated and more intelligent on the next generation of BDS," said the document released by the State Council Information Office.

It pointed out that China is ready to share its achievements in developing BDS, and it will work with all other countries to promote the development of navigation satellite systems and make an even greater contribution to building a global community of shared future and a better world.

