China completes health check on BDS satellite constellation

January 25, 2022

XI'AN, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- A health check on all 52 in-orbit satellites of China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has been completed, according to the Xi'an Satellite Control Center.

The center said the satellites met all key indicators, meaning the constellation can provide services without issue.

The evaluation was conducted without interrupting the satellites' usual navigation services, and developers and users were invited to participate in the process.

In addition to the assessment, a bespoke maintenance plan was drawn up for each satellite to ensure operational efficiency.

