China launches new satellite
(Xinhua) 16:34, January 17, 2022
TAIYUAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China launched a new satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi on Monday.
The satellite, Shiyan-13, was launched by a Long March-2D rocket at 10:35 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit successfully.
The launch marked the 406th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.
