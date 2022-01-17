We Are China

China launches new satellite

Xinhua) 16:34, January 17, 2022

TAIYUAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China launched a new satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi on Monday.

The satellite, Shiyan-13, was launched by a Long March-2D rocket at 10:35 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit successfully.

The launch marked the 406th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

