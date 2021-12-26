China launches new resource satellite
A Long March-4C rocket carrying the resource satellite ZY-1 02E blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Bin)
TAIYUAN, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new resource satellite into planned orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Sunday.
The resource satellite, ZY-1 02E, was launched at 11:11 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-4C carrier rocket.
It was the 403rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
