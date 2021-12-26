China's 2022 national entrance exams for postgraduate studies kick off

Xinhua) 13:11, December 26, 2021

A staff member (R) uses the facial recognition system to check the information of an examinee for postgraduate entrance exams in Beijing Institute of Technology in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2021. China's 2022 national entrance exams for postgraduate studies kicked off on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Photo taken on Dec. 25, 2021 shows the exam site for postgraduate entrance exams in Beijing Institute of Technology in Beijing, capital of China. China's 2022 national entrance exams for postgraduate studies kicked off on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

