China's 2022 national entrance exams for postgraduate studies kick off
A staff member (R) uses the facial recognition system to check the information of an examinee for postgraduate entrance exams in Beijing Institute of Technology in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2021. China's 2022 national entrance exams for postgraduate studies kicked off on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photo taken on Dec. 25, 2021 shows the exam site for postgraduate entrance exams in Beijing Institute of Technology in Beijing, capital of China. China's 2022 national entrance exams for postgraduate studies kicked off on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photo taken on Dec. 25, 2021 shows the exam site for postgraduate entrance exams in Beijing Institute of Technology in Beijing, capital of China. China's 2022 national entrance exams for postgraduate studies kicked off on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Report: Biz operations will stay strong
- China association opposes U.S. suppression on Chinese cotton industry
- State councilor urges state-owned companies to deepen reform, innovation
- China's Xi'an beefs up anti-epidemic forces to contain coronavirus
- Chinese mainland reports 158 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.