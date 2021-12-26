State councilor urges state-owned companies to deepen reform, innovation

Xinhua) 10:56, December 26, 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor Wang Yong has called on state-funded companies and state-owned enterprises to deepen reform and innovation, while striving to contribute more to stabilizing economic fundamentals.

Wang made the remarks during an inspection tour to Jiangxi Province and Shanghai on the reform and development of the centrally-administered and local state-owned enterprises.

From Wednesday to Friday, Wang went to companies in industrial sectors to visit their research and development centers and smart workshops as well as to learn about their reform and innovation progresses.

Wang stressed the importance of ensuring stable development while pursuing progress as well as guaranteeing safe production and defusing risks.

Efforts should be made to advance the breakthroughs of core technologies, promote the digital and green transformation, and foster new growth drivers, Wang said.

