Chinese mainland reports 158 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:21, December 26, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 158 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.
Of the new local cases, 157 were reported in Shaanxi, one in Guangxi, the commission said.
Also reported were 48 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.
No new suspected cases and new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.
