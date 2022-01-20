China's high-resolution multi-mode imaging satellite put into use

Xinhua) 17:18, January 20, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's high-resolution multi-mode imaging satellite has been officially put into use, according to the China National Space Administration Thursday.

The satellite was launched on July 3, 2020 from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province. The summary review of its in-orbit test was completed on December 17, 2021.

The test results show that the satellite is in good condition, works well, and has the conditions for putting into use.

