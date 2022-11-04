China promotes int'l cooperation on BDS for global benefits: white paper

Xinhua) 13:40, November 04, 2022

A carrier rocket carrying the last satellite of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has carried out active international cooperation on the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) and advanced its applications across the globe, contributing to building a global community of shared future, according to a white paper published Friday.

The white paper, titled "China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in the New Era," was released by China's State Council Information Office.

The international cooperation and applications of BDS were based on the principles of openness, integration, coordination, compatibility, complementarity and sharing, said the white paper.

China has been active in advocating and advancing the compatibility and interoperability of different navigation satellite systems to provide users with more high-quality, diverse, secure and reliable services.

It continues to promote the international cooperation and exchanges of BDS through measures such as strengthening cooperation mechanisms, increasing cooperation channels, and establishing cooperation platforms and windows, the white paper said.

The country is also making every effort to have BDS ratified by international standards organizations and standards organizations in the industrial and specialized application sectors, such as civil aviation, maritime, search and rescue, and mobile communication.

According to the white paper, China is working to accelerate the large-scale application of BDS worldwide, so as to boost economic and social development and improve public wellbeing across the globe.

