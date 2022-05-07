Beidou helps spring ploughing achieve unmanned rice transplanting in Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 17:13, May 07, 2022

(Photo/Sun Haiqi, Kan Shuai)

Recently, farmers in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province have been busy transplanting rice seedlings. At a rice planting base run by a subsidiary of the Heilongjiang Agriculture Company Limited, a Beidou-guided unmanned rice transplanter was working in the field.

“It is a high-speed rice transplanter. Installed with the Beidou navigation system, the machine works quickly and efficiently, being able to transplant rice seedlings on 70 mu (4.67 hectares) of farmland each day. It will take only 8 days for the machine to transplant rice seedlings on more than 500 mu of rice fields that I own,” said Chang Qing, a local farmer. Chang explained that the machine is easy to operate and boasts a high positioning accuracy.

At present, the subsidiary of the Heilongjiang Agriculture Company Limited has installed Beidou system for more than 460 rice transplanters in the locality, laying a solid foundation for transplanting the rice seedlings on a total of 589,500 mu of farmland during the spring ploughing season so that the crops can achieve high yields during the harvest season.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)