China to further enhance BeiDou's global services

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China plans to further enhance the global services of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) by continuously improving its service system and highlighting its technological advantages.

China is actively sharing BDS achievements with the world. BDS-related products, technologies and services have been applied in more than half of all countries around the world, said the China Satellite Navigation Office.

China-developed BDS has been contributing to the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity, noted the satellite navigation office.

On July 31, 2020, China officially commissioned BDS, opening the new BDS-3 system to global users.

Since then, the BDS has been committed to providing global users with quality services. It has been continuously optimizing the performance and expanding application modes while ensuring round-the-clock stable operation.

Measured by the global continuous monitoring and evaluation system, the BDS-3 system shows an advanced performance index in providing global positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services, with more outstanding performance in the Asia-Pacific region.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China will endeavor to build the global services system of BDS, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

China will enhance the tech-competitiveness of BDS, deeply integrate it with other national space infrastructures and ensure that its navigation services and support capabilities peer with the advanced level globally, the NDRC added.

It will strengthen BDS' global services support system by building diverse public service platforms for its application research, testing, certification and license issuance, among others.

The country will also give full play to the short messaging communication and other unique advantages of BDS by establishing a public emergency service platform with global coverage, aiming to provide high-quality services for global users and help with emergency rescue and distress alerts.

China is currently facilitating the development of a national comprehensive PNT system based on the BDS by 2035, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.

Before 2035, China will complete the construction of a more widely used, integrated and intelligent national comprehensive PNT system. By then, the BDS will serve global users with full-coverage and highly reliable PNT services.

