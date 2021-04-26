China recognizes great contributions of female scientists

Xinhua) 14:30, April 26, 2021

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Five groups of female scientists and eleven individual women have been honored as national-level role models by the All-China Women's Federation for their contributions to a series of China's scientific breakthroughs.

The federation issued an announcement that Yang Hui and nine other female scientists from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation had been honored for their contributions to the deployment of China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3).

Recognizing that scientist He Lisheng's work had filled a gap in China's research into the molecular mechanisms of deep-sea creatures, the announcement noted that He was the first female Chinese scientist to descend 10,000 meters below sea level.

The federation encourages women in science to learn from these role models and offer valuable contributions to the complete construction of a modern socialist China.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)