Thai officials, experts hail new opportunities brought by Chinese modernization

March 18, 2023

BANGKOK, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese modernization has provided new opportunities for making important contributions to global peace and development, said Thai officials and experts.

As the world's second-largest economy, China is closely connected to the global supply chain, and its economic and trade policies have a far-reaching impact on the global and regional economy, said Danuch Tanterdtid, vice minister of Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, at a seminar on Friday.

Thailand-China innovation cooperation will become an important driving force for regional development, "especially as Chinese modernization provides another option for modernization development," Danuch said.

Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative, said Chinese-style modernization, encompasses all aspects of Chinese life, and has become the most important platform for many countries to achieve connectivity, making enormous contributions to promoting global peace and development.

"Chinese modernization is a modernization path tailored to China's national circumstances that offers many valuable lessons to developing countries," said Wirun.

Chaiyasit Tantayakul, advisor of the Horticultural Science Society of Thailand, said, "China and ASEAN have friendly cooperation, and Chinese modernization will bring more development opportunities to ASEAN countries."

Chinese modernization is reflected in substantial improvements in people's quality of life, said Thitinan Chankoson, vice dean for research, strategy and organizational development, Srinakharinwirot University, noting that it also represents modernization towards common prosperity.

The seminar "Chinese Modernization and New Opportunities for the World" was organized by China Media Group Asia-Pacific and gathered more than 100 guests from politics, academia, media and business, discussing in-depth topics related to the global significance of Chinese-style modernization.

