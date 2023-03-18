A Chinese answer to questions surrounding humanity's modernization process

Xinhua) 09:06, March 18, 2023

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has put forward five propositions to expound on a Chinese answer to major questions surrounding humanity's modernization process.

The propositions were unveiled in his keynote address delivered at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting on Wednesday.

They are putting the people first and ensuring modernization is people-centered; upholding the principle of independence and exploring diversified paths towards modernization; upholding fundamental principles and breaking new ground and ensuring the continuity of the modernization process; helping others to succeed while seeking one's own success and ensuring all can enjoy the outcomes of modernization, and forging ahead with enterprise and ensuring firm leadership over modernization.

The propositions directly address the issues and challenges that have arisen in the course of modernization, respond to the aspirations of all people for development and progress, and epitomize the direction that human civilizations will take in the future.

Moreover, these propositions offer a new perspective on modernization that distinguishes it from the Western model of modernization and present Chinese views on how to strengthen global solidarity and cooperation in the pursuit of common development.

Modernization is not "an exclusive patent" of a small group of countries, nor is it a single answer question. It is crucial to respect and support the unique development paths that different peoples have chosen in order to jointly create a new prospect for humanity's modernization that resembles a garden where a hundred flowers bloom.

The CPC has maintained an unwavering commitment to managing the country's affairs effectively, improving the lives of over 1.4 billion Chinese people, and contributing to the noble cause of global peace and development.

The CPC will continue to pursue high-quality development and promote global growth and prosperity; continue to safeguard international fairness and justice and promote world peace and stability, and continue to promote inter-civilization exchanges and mutual learning and advance the progress of human civilizations.

China's concrete actions have demonstrated that it has closely connected its own future with that of other countries and peoples. As the country continues to make progress in its own modernization, it is committed to providing new opportunities for global development.

As a Chinese adage goes, "The journey ahead may be long and arduous, but with sustained actions, we will eventually reach our destination and embrace a brighter future."

Through concerted efforts from all parties, diverse modernization drives can form a powerful force that drives global prosperity and progress.

In Xi's words: "There are bound to be setbacks on humanity's journey to modernization, but the future is bright."

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)