Greater Khingan Range in NE China turns "cold resources" into "hot industries"

Xinhua) 09:39, March 18, 2023

A vehicle undergoes a cold resistance test at a test base in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 17, 2023. In recent years, the Greater Khingan Range has taken advantage of its unique climatic conditions and location advantages to develop biotechnology and vehicle testing in the cold region, turning "cold resources" into "hot industries" and boosting the forest area's economic transition. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A vehicle undergoes a cold resistance test at a test base in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 17, 2023. In recent years, the Greater Khingan Range has taken advantage of its unique climatic conditions and location advantages to develop biotechnology and vehicle testing in the cold region, turning "cold resources" into "hot industries" and boosting the forest area's economic transition. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Workers pack products at a workshop of a food processing firm in the Greater Khingan Range, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2023. In recent years, the Greater Khingan Range has taken advantage of its unique climatic conditions and location advantages to develop biotechnology and vehicle testing in the cold region, turning "cold resources" into "hot industries" and boosting the forest area's economic transition. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists buy blueberry wine in a blueberry winery in the Greater Khingan Range, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 16, 2023. In recent years, the Greater Khingan Range has taken advantage of its unique climatic conditions and location advantages to develop biotechnology and vehicle testing in the cold region, turning "cold resources" into "hot industries" and boosting the forest area's economic transition. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A vehicle undergoes a cold resistance test at a test base in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 17, 2023. In recent years, the Greater Khingan Range has taken advantage of its unique climatic conditions and location advantages to develop biotechnology and vehicle testing in the cold region, turning "cold resources" into "hot industries" and boosting the forest area's economic transition. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on March 17, 2023 shows a vehicle undergoing a cold resistance test at a test base in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, the Greater Khingan Range has taken advantage of its unique climatic conditions and location advantages to develop biotechnology and vehicle testing in the cold region, turning "cold resources" into "hot industries" and boosting the forest area's economic transition. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)