Green house in NE China produces various crops all year round

Xinhua) 08:25, April 15, 2021

A staff member checks plants at a green house in Yongji County of Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 14, 2021. This green house in Yongji County covering an area of 32,000 square meters has been cultivating vegetables and fruits here through soilless culture, automatic intelligent control to make sure various crops being produced all year round. In 2020, the green house produced 600 tons of fruits and vegetables, with an output value of more than 12 million yuan (about 1.84 million dollars). (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

