Several residential compounds under closed-off management in Yingkou, NE China

Xinhua) 13:23, May 20, 2021

Photo taken on May 19, 2021 shows a scene of the closed area at the Zijinwan residential compound in Bayuquan District, Yingkou City of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Several residential compounds in Xiongyue Township of Bayuquan District have been put under closed management since the latest round of COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

