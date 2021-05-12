Home>>
Watch-smuggling case busted in NE China
(Xinhua) 17:16, May 12, 2021
HARBIN, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Customs authorities in northeast China have busted a watch-smuggling case worth 183 million yuan (28 million U.S. dollars).
The gang was led by a suspect surnamed Jiang from the city of Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang Province, and the gang members smuggled high-end watches from Hong Kong by working long term in the cities of Harbin and Shenzhen, according to Harbin Customs.
The gang members managed to evade taxes exceeding 56.8 million yuan, and smuggled 24,061 watches. Authorities confiscated 1,558 watches worth more than 15 million yuan and illicit money totaling 923,700 yuan.
