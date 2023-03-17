Home>>
In pics: spring flowers in Washington, D.C.
(Xinhua) 13:41, March 17, 2023
Photo taken on March 16, 2023 shows magnolia tree blooms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
People walk past cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., the United States, on March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Photo taken on March 16, 2023 shows cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
People take photos under cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., the United States, on March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
