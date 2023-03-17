Chinese troops leave for joint military drill in Cambodia
GUANGZHOU, March 16 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese soldiers departed for Cambodia on Thursday to participate in a China-Cambodia military drill.
The fifth installment of the joint military drill, code-named "Golden Dragon-2023," will be held from March 20 to April 8. A total of over 3,000 troops from the two armies will participate in the drill.
This year's event will focus on three parts, i.e. joint security exercises for major events, humanitarian work and cultural exchanges.
The drill is expected to consolidate and step up the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, increase political mutual trust, expand military exchanges and enhance the anti-terrorism and humanitarian assistance capabilities of the two militaries.
Photos
Related Stories
- Documentary film featuring Cambodia-China cooperation inaugurated
- Cambodia Airways to launch Phnom Penh-Beijing direct flight later this month
- Feature: Cambodians get better income as more mangoes enter Chinese market
- Cambodian PM praises Chinese company over progress in Siem Reap int'l airport project
- Cambodia welcomes 1st Chinese flight, tourists to Siem Reap
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.