Cambodian PM praises Chinese company over progress in Siem Reap int'l airport project

Xinhua) 13:17, March 07, 2023

PHNOM PENH, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Monday praised a Chinese company over progress in the construction of an international airport in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province, a senior official said.

Hun Sen expressed his admiration during a meeting here with Liu Minglin, vice president of Yunnan Investment Group Co., Ltd., which is the developer company of the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, said Eang Sophalleth, a personal assistant to the Cambodian leader.

"The prime minister expressed his pleasure to see the progress in the construction of the airport," Sophalleth told reporters after the meeting in Phnom Penh.

Hun Sen said the international airport, which can accommodate the landing of all kinds of aircraft, will give a boost to Cambodia's air connectivity and tourism development in Siem Reap province.

Construction work for the airport project began in March 2020.

Liu expressed his hope that the airport will contribute to attracting more tourists and investors to Siem Reap province.

Covering a parcel of 700 hectares, the airport is located in Sotr Nikum district, about 40 km from the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archeological Park and 50 km from Siem Reap provincial town.

