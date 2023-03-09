Cambodia Airways to launch Phnom Penh-Beijing direct flight later this month

Xinhua) 13:41, March 09, 2023

PHNOM PENH, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia Airways is scheduled to launch a direct flight between Phnom Penh and Beijing from March 27 to respond to a rise in travel demand between the two destinations, an airline representative said on Thursday.

Simon Xu, commercial director of Cambodia Airways, said Airbus A320 aircraft will be used to operate between the two destinations three times per week on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from March 27.

He added that the number of flights will be expanded to five times per week on every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from April 17 onwards.

"The opening of this new route is expected to strengthen trade, investment, culture and tourism ties between the two cities," he told Xinhua. "We hope that this new route will help bring more Chinese tourists, business people and investors to Cambodia."

Several airlines have recently resumed direct flights between Cambodia and Chinese cities since the world's second largest economy optimized its anti-COVID-19 strategy on Jan. 8 and resumed outbound group tours on Feb. 6.

