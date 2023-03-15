Documentary film featuring Cambodia-China cooperation inaugurated

March 15, 2023

PHNOM PENH, March 14 (Xinhua) -- A documentary film depicting the development achievements of Cambodia under cooperation with China was inaugurated here on Tuesday, officials said.

Titled "The Smile of Cambodia", the documentary, dubbed into Khmer with Chinese subtitles, was divided into three episodes.

Cambodian Minister of Information Khieu Kanharith said the documentary told the story of daily life in Cambodia, featuring the country's development in infrastructure, economy, and culture, among others.

"The documentary film is a gift for the China-Cambodia Friendship Year and it is a new testament to the China-Cambodia friendship," he said at the documentary's inaugural ceremony.

Kanharith said close cooperation between the two countries in the broadcasting sector would undoubtedly contribute to the building of a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

Attended by more than 100 people, the inaugural ceremony was co-organized by the China-Cambodia Friendship Radio and the National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

After the event, the documentary will be premiered on TVK and other local TVs as well as social media platforms.

