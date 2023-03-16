Home>>
China's central bank to issue 5 bln yuan of bills in Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 15:42, March 16, 2023
BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank plans to issue 5 billion yuan (about 723 million U.S. dollars) worth of bills in Hong Kong next Tuesday.
The central bank bills will be issued with a maturity of six months, or 182 days, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
The move aims to enrich yuan-investment products with high credit ratings in Hong Kong and improve the yield curve of yuan in the region, the central bank said.
Since November 2018, the bank has established a standard mechanism for issuing central bank bills in Hong Kong.
