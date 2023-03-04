Hong Kong national security law a milestone in "one country, two systems": spokesperson
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The formulation and enactment of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is an important milestone in the practice of "one country, two systems," a Chinese spokesperson said Saturday.
Wang Chao, spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), made the remarks at a press conference ahead of the opening of the session.
Since the Hong Kong national security law took effect, the institutions and mechanisms for safeguarding national security have been further improved, national security has been effectively safeguarded, and social order has been resumed rapidly, Wang said.
The rule of law has been ensured, business environment has kept improving, development has been brought back to normal, and the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents have been better protected, the spokesperson noted, adding that Hong Kong has had a major turn from chaos to stability.
About 75.7 percent of Hong Kong citizens are satisfied with the implementation of the Hong Kong national security law, Wang said, citing opinion polls.
At the end of 2022, the NPC Standing Committee interpreted relevant provisions in the Hong Kong national security law, clarifying the legal definition of relevant clauses and making clear the means and pathways of resolving relevant issues.
"This helped to address the practical problems in the enforcement of the Hong Kong national security law in a proper and timely manner," Wang said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong sees faster business expansion, record confidence in February: report
- Hong Kong to lift mask mandate from March 1
- China's Tianjin Municipality, Hong Kong ink 19 cooperation projects worth 2.2 bln USD
- China's central bank to issue 25 bln yuan of bills in Hong Kong
- UAE looks forward to more investment from Hong Kong
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.