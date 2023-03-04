Hong Kong national security law a milestone in "one country, two systems": spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:35, March 04, 2023

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The formulation and enactment of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is an important milestone in the practice of "one country, two systems," a Chinese spokesperson said Saturday.

Wang Chao, spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), made the remarks at a press conference ahead of the opening of the session.

Since the Hong Kong national security law took effect, the institutions and mechanisms for safeguarding national security have been further improved, national security has been effectively safeguarded, and social order has been resumed rapidly, Wang said.

The rule of law has been ensured, business environment has kept improving, development has been brought back to normal, and the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents have been better protected, the spokesperson noted, adding that Hong Kong has had a major turn from chaos to stability.

About 75.7 percent of Hong Kong citizens are satisfied with the implementation of the Hong Kong national security law, Wang said, citing opinion polls.

At the end of 2022, the NPC Standing Committee interpreted relevant provisions in the Hong Kong national security law, clarifying the legal definition of relevant clauses and making clear the means and pathways of resolving relevant issues.

"This helped to address the practical problems in the enforcement of the Hong Kong national security law in a proper and timely manner," Wang said.

